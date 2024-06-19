Invitation to Bid Asbestos Abatement 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
The City of Essex Junction has issued an Invitation to Bid for the Abatement of Asbestos Containing Materials at Lincoln Hall, 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT.
Invited contractors are required to attend a Pre-Bid Conference and walk-through of the site on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 AM. This conference is mandatory for those contractors wishing to submit a bid. This will be the only opportunity to visit the site.
Bids must be delivered via mail or in-person to the City of Essex Junction at 2 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT, by 4 PM on Monday, July 8, 2024. Please note "2 Lincoln Renovation Bid" on the envelope. Bids may be placed in the external drop box attached to the building on Monday, July 8th only. On all other dates, bids must be handed to the Clerk during regular business hours. Bids received by fax or email will not be accepted. Bids will be publicly opened on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 9 AM at the City Offices at 2 Lincoln Street.
Information for bidders and the complete bid may be obtained, without charge, on the City of Essex Junction webpage at www.essexjunction.org/news/invitation-to-bid, at the City Office, or by calling (802) 878-6944. Questions concerning this RFP should be sent to Mr. John P. Madigan of K-D Associates, Inc. The City of Essex Junction, through its Authorized Representative, reserves the right to waive any informalities in or reject any and all bids, in whole or in part, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the best interest of the City of Essex Junction.
