Invitation to Bidders 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
PROJECT: Post Apartments, 176 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT
OWNERS: Post Apartments Housing Limited Partnership, 100 Bank Street, Suite 400, Burlington, VT 05401
Champlain Housing Trust, Inc., 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401
ARCHITECT: Duncan-Wisniewski Architecture255 South Champlain StreetBurlington, VT 05401
CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.99 Swift Street, Suite 100South Burlington, VT 05403Phone: 802-863-4541Cell: 802-363-8474Email: [email protected] Fax: 802-865-1253
BID DUE: March 19th, 2024 @ 2:00 PM.
Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above referenced project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Contract security in a form acceptable to the Construction Manager may be required. All potential bidders shall demonstrate the ability to provide such security.
This project is subject to all requirements of the City of Burlington, MBE/WBE/Section 3, Burlington Livable Wage, Davis Bacon, Certified Payroll/WACTO/Section 3 Monthly Reporting, CDBG/HOME/HTF/VCDP/VHCB Grant funding, WACTO, Certification for Contracts, Grants, Loans & Cooperative Agreements, Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, Ineligibility and Voluntary Exclusion, and Certification of Lobbying Activities.
This project involves the new construction of a 38-unit, 4 story multi-family housing building built on a podium slab with commercial spaces underneath, a partial below grade storage/mechanical space and associated site work. Contact Wright & Morrissey, Inc. for bid packages.
Any bidding subcontractor without a prior working history with Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is asked to submit an AIA-305 Contractors Qualification Statement or equivalent references sufficient to indicate the bidding subcontractor is qualified to perform the work being bid.
find, follow, fan us: