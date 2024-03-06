City Of BurlingtonIn the Year Two Thousand Twenty-fourA Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 19 Parking Rates. 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/21/2024
Attestation of Adoption:
Phillip Peterson, PE
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 03/06/24
Effective: 03/27/24
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19, Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 19 Parking rates.
(a) As Written
(b)
(1)-(7) As Written.
(8) College Street/Lakeview/Westlake Parking Garage Facility.
a. - b. As Written.
c. Monthly Permit Rates. Eighty-four dollars ($84.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit; the five (5) days per week shall be Monday through Friday ("standard workweek permit"). One-hundred dollars ($100.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit ("standard calendar-week permit"). Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for city employees when paid for by a City of Burlington department. Zero dollars ($0.00) for a restaurant/retail/service worker seven (7) day per week monthly permit with eligibility determined by the department of public works within policy approved by the public works commission. Fifty-five dollars ($55.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit for individuals who held valid monthly parking permits at the Elmwood lot as of April 30, 2022, for the period inclusive of May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2025, after which such rate will increase to the standard workweek permit rate. The director of the department of public works or his or her designee may prorate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination. A standard workweek permit priced at forty ($40) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit; is exclusively offered during the school year, from September to June, and is restricted to students currently enrolled in the Burlington High School, verified by Burlington School District staff.
(9) As Written
(e)-(f) As Written
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
BCO Appx.C, Sec 19,
2/21/24
