Lister's Records of Notices Posted 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
We hereby certify that the Notices to Taxpayers of the time and place of holding the Grievance Meeting for 2023 and in the form as set forth on the opposite page were signed by us this day duly posted in the Town Clerk's Office and in four other public places in said Town of Colchester to wit:
Town Clerk's Office – 781 Blakely Rd.
Dick Mazza's General Store – West Lakeshore Dr.
Colchester Post Office – Malletts Bay Ave.
Burnham Memorial Library – Main St.
Simon's Quick Stop – 6387 Roosevelt Hwy
Dated at Colchester in the County of Chittenden this 7th day of June 2024
Geri Barrows
Charlotte Gardner
Angela McDonald
Listers of the Town of Colchester
Agreeably to the provisions of Title 32, Vermont Statues Annotated, Section 4111, notice is hereby given that the undersigned Listers within and for the Town of Colchester have this day completed the abstract of individual lists of persons, co-partnerships, associations and corporations owning taxable property in said town on the first day of April 2023; that they have this day lodged the same in the office of the clerk of said town for the inspection of taxpayers; that on the 16th day of June at 9:00 o'clock in the fore noon, the undersigned Listers, to hear grievances of person, co-partnerships, associations and corporations aggrieved by any of their appraisals or by the acts of such Listers, whose objections thereto in writing shall have been filed with them as prescribed by statute, and to make such corrections in said abstract as shall upon hearing or otherwise be determined by them and that unless cause to the contrary be shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the year 2022 become the grand list of said town and of each person, co-partnership, association or corporation therein named.
Given under our hands at Colchester, in the County of Chittenden, this 7th day of June 2024.
Geri Barrows
Charlotte Gardner
Angela MacDonald
Listers Town of Colchester
