Marsh House Project Bidding 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
ReArch Company has been hired by Downstreet Housing & Community Development and Evernorth Property as the Construction Manager for the new construction of MARSH HOUSE and will be bidding from 09/12/2024 through 9/26/2024. This 26-unit multi-family housing project is anticipated to start in November 2024. This Federally and State funded project will adhere to all Federal Procurement, Section 3, Fair Labor Standards and Contracting Guidelines. Minority-Owned, Women-Owned, and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. ReArch is seeking all trades! To include, but not limited to: Concrete, Masonry, Steel, Carpentry, Thermal, Siding, Roofing, Windows/Doors, Drywall, Flooring, Painting, MEPF, Sitework, and Landscaping. Interested subcontractors and material providers, please contact Adam Wright at [email protected].
