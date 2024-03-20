Minor Application 4C0436-37A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0436-37A from State of Vermont, Attn: Kathryn Wrigley, 111 West St, Essex Junction, VT 05452 and State of Vermont, Attn: Danielle Fitzko, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620 was received on February 26, 2024 and deemed complete on March 11, 2024. The project is generally described as the installation of a 6 ft x 12 ft woodshed at the Bryant Camp property, to be located directly adjacent to the existing woodshed. The project is located North of US Rte. 2 in Bolton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspxNum=4C0436-37A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 12, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 13, 2024.By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes District Coordinator
111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
