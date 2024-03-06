 Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District (Mmuusd) Request for Proposals - Summer Education Camp | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 06, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District (Mmuusd) Request for Proposals - Summer Education Camp 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Your company/program is invited to submit a competitive proposal for a Summer Education Camp to serve students who require Summer Learning Services.

Issue Date: February 16th, 2024
Responses Due By: March 7th, 2024
Response must be submitted electronically

Please confirm our receipt of your submission immediately through the contact shown below:

Proposals, Correspondence and Questions should be sent to:
Galen Perkins, Special Services Coordinator [email protected] 802-434-7321

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation