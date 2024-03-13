Northfield Mutual Holding Company Notice Of Annual Meeting 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
The Annual Meeting of the Corporators of the Northfield Mutual Holding Company will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 beginning at 6:15 p.m. at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, 1 College St, Burlington, VT. The matters to be considered include a review of corporate activities.
Please call (802) 871-4492 for information.
find, follow, fan us: