Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
for the following storage units on April 11, 2024, at 9:00 am
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 11, 2024 at 9am EST at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Units R70) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 R70 Lillian Wood Household Goods
