Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on April 25, at 9:00 am 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on April 25, 2024 at 9am EST at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Unit R19), 615 Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (D85, D36), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S97, S108) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 R19 Laura Lockerby Household Goods
2 S97 Tina Prentice Household Goods
3 S108 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods
4 D85 Shawn Aponte Household Goods
4 D36 Jessica Terry Household Goods
