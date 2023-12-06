 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on December 14, 2023, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 06, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on December 14, 2023, at 9:00 am 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on December 14, 2023 at 9am EST at 615 Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (Unit D45, D50), 130 Taconic Business Park, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (M145, M222), 3466 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (50) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S28, S101) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

   Unit #       Name                            Contents

1  D45         Ronnie Kreth          Household Goods

2 D50          Ronnie Kreth         Household Goods

3  M145      Sharyn Baker         Household Goods

4  M222      Sharyn Baker        Household Goods

5 50              Sharyn Baker         Household Goods

6 S28          Roy Flanders.         Household Goods

7 S101        Roy Flanders          Household Goods

