Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on December 14, 2023, at 9:00 am 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on December 14, 2023 at 9am EST at 615 Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (Unit D45, D50), 130 Taconic Business Park, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (M145, M222), 3466 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (50) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S28, S101) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 D45 Ronnie Kreth Household Goods
2 D50 Ronnie Kreth Household Goods
3 M145 Sharyn Baker Household Goods
4 M222 Sharyn Baker Household Goods
5 50 Sharyn Baker Household Goods
6 S28 Roy Flanders. Household Goods
7 S101 Roy Flanders Household Goods
find, follow, fan us: