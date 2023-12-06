Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on December 21, 2023, at 9:00 am 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on December 21, 2023 at 9am EST at 615 Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (Unit D115), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Units R50, R67) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S65, S108) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 D115 Leanna Snyder Household Goods
2 R50 Kevin Merrit Household Goods
3 R67 Melinda Bussino Household Goods
4 S65 Cynthia Colburn Household Goods
5S108 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods
