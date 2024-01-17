 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 25, 2024, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 25, 2024, at 9:00 am 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 25, 2024 at 9am EST at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Units R81), 205 VT-4A West, Castleton VT 05735 (3-10, 3-32) and 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S83) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 R81 Rebecca Richmond Household Goods

2 3-10 James Burch Household Goods

3 3-32 Beverly Burch Household Goods

4 S83 Joshua Wyllie Household Goods

