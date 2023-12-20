 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 20, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on January 4, 2024, at 9:00 am 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 4, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 VT-4A West, Castleton VT 05735 (2-3, 3-10, 3-32, 3-40) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 2-3 Mark Lahue Household Goods

2 3-10 James Burch Household Goods

3 3-32 Beverly Burch Household Goods

4 3-40 Allen Lake Household Goods

