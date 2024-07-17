Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on July 25, 2024 at 9:00 am 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on July 25, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (C92, C94), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units CC28, S23, S56, S58, S95, S108, S125), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (R19, R67, R83), 615 Route 7, Danby VT 05739 (D02) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
CC28 Jessica Fiore Household Goods
S23 Marie Heard Household Goods
S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods
S58 Kayla Malcolm Household Goods
S95 Shawna Smith Household Goods
S108 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods
S125 Arden Sanborn Household Goods
R19 Laura Lockerby Household Goods
R67 Melinda Bussino Household Goods
R83 Tera Murray Household Goods
C92 Katelyn Myers Household Goods
C94 Ruth Varney Household Goods
D02 Kimberlie Clark Household Goods
