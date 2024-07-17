 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on July 25, 2024 at 9:00 am | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 17, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on July 25, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (C92, C94), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units CC28, S23, S56, S58, S95, S108, S125), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (R19, R67, R83), 615 Route 7, Danby VT 05739 (D02) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

CC28 Jessica Fiore Household Goods

S23 Marie Heard Household Goods

S56 Helena Bundy Household Goods

S58 Kayla Malcolm Household Goods

S95 Shawna Smith Household Goods

S108 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods

S125 Arden Sanborn Household Goods

R19 Laura Lockerby Household Goods

R67 Melinda Bussino Household Goods

R83 Tera Murray Household Goods

C92 Katelyn Myers Household Goods

C94 Ruth Varney Household Goods

D02 Kimberlie Clark Household Goods

