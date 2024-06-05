Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on June 20, 2024 at 9:00 am 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on June 20, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (3-37), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham VT, 05101 (R50, R51, R78), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S118) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 3-37 Thomas Amerio Household Goods
2 R50 Kevin Merritt Household Goods
4 R51 Juston Decker Household Goods
5 R78 James Tallent Household Goods
6 S118 Ashley Dawson Household Goods
