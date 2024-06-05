 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on June 20, 2024 at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

June 05, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on June 20, 2024 at 9:00 am 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on June 20, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (3-37), 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham VT, 05101 (R50, R51, R78), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S118) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 3-37 Thomas Amerio Household Goods

2 R50 Kevin Merritt Household Goods

4 R51 Juston Decker Household Goods

5 R78 James Tallent Household Goods

6 S118 Ashley Dawson Household Goods

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation