Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on March 21, 2024, at 9:00 am 

March 13, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on March 21, 2024 at 9am EST at 681 Rockingham Road, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Unit R81), 615 Route 7, Danby, VT 05739 (D36), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S57, S64), 3446 Richville Rd, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (51) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 R81 Rebecca Richmond Household Goods

2 D36 Jessica Terry Household Goods

3 S57 Brittney Rowe Household Goods

4 S64 Shawn Aponte Household Goods

5 51 Floie Bright Household Goods

