Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on May 23, 2024 at 9:00 am 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on May 23, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (3-37), 130 Taconic Business Park, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (M203), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S108, CC07) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien
Unit # Name Contents
1 3-37 Thomas Amerio Household Goods
2 M203 Cory Hazelton Household Goods
4 S56 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods
5 S108 Helena Bundy Household Goods
6 CC07 April Epperson Household Goods
