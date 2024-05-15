 Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on May 23, 2024 at 9:00 am | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 15, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction for the following storage units on May 23, 2024 at 9:00 am 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on May 23, 2024 at 9am EST at 205 Route 4A West, Castleton, VT 05735 (3-37), 130 Taconic Business Park, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (M203), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S56, S108, CC07) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 3-37 Thomas Amerio Household Goods

2 M203 Cory Hazelton Household Goods

4 S56 Bobbie Bennett Household Goods

5 S108 Helena Bundy Household Goods

6 CC07 April Epperson Household Goods

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation