Notice of Public Hearing April 11, 2024, 6:00 pm 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. CONTINUED FROM 2/8/24 Preliminary Plan - Pinewood Holdings, LLC, c/o Brian Marcotte, proposed a 33-Unit Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R), consisting of 18 single-family homes on individual lots; 15-triplex units on footprint lots and an approximate 88-acre open space lot for property located at 18 & 30 Timberlane Drive (parcel IDs 2-084-001-000 and 2-085-001-001) and consists of 117-acres in the Medium Density Residential (R2) Zone.
2. Sketch Plan – Ely Family, LLC, c/o Ray Ely are requesting a review of footprint lots to accommodate 2 triplex buildings (6 units) and an 18'x 55' addition to the exiting store situated on a 1.5- acre lot. The property is located at 45 River Road, Parcel ID 2-024-006-001, located in the Mixed Use Development-PUB (MXD-PUB) Zoning District.
3. Sketch Plan - Alan French is proposing a new conventional 9-lot residential subdivision, with 7 lots served by individual driveways connected to Chapin and Colonel Page Roads and 2 lots served by a shared driveway located at 60 Colonel Page Road, Parcel ID 2-010-071-000, located in the Low Density Residential (R1) Zone and Scenic Resource Preservation Overlay (SRPO) District.
Application materials may be viewed before the meeting at https://www.essexvt.org/182/Current-Development-Applications. Please call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view the complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
