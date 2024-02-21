Notice City Of Burlington Full Board Of Abatement Of Taxes 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/99756965793 on Monday, February 26, 2024* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Vermont House Condo Association
120 King Street
049-3-042-000
Vermont House Condo Association
131 Main Street
049-3-095-007
*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
