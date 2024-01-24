Notice City of Burlington Full Board of Abatement of Taxes 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes of the City of Burlington will meet in Contois Auditorium and via ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/97710199021 on Monday, January 29, 2024* to hear and act upon the request for abatement of taxes and/or penalties from:
Vermont House Condo Association120 King Street049-3-042-000
Vermont House Condo Association131 Main Street C-2C049-3-095-007
GoldenJunk LLC310-320 North Winooski Avenue040-2-140-000
New Northgate Housing LLC275 Northgate Road023-3-049-000
*The City Council Meeting usually begins at 7:00 p.m. The Full Board of Abatement of Taxes Meeting is part of this agenda, no set start time.
