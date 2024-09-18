Notice from Brennan & Punderson, PLLC Monkton, Vermont Office (including former clients of JOSEPH D. FALLON, ESQ., of Hinesburg, Vermont) 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
To all former clients of Kevin T. Brennan, Esq., of Brennan & Punderson, PLLC, (f/k/a Brennan Punderson & Donahue, PLLC), located at 1317 Davis Road, Monkton, Vermont (hereinafter "Attorney Brennan"), including former clients of Joseph D. Fallon, Esq., of Hinesburg, Vermont, transferred to Attorney Brennan effective December 1, 2018:
Consistent with his Record Retention Policy, Attorney Brennan currently is in the process of destroying file records (paper copies and/or digital files) for clients whose representation ended more than six (6) years ago. If your representation by Attorney Brennan ended on or before October 31, 2018, your records will be securely destroyed. That destruction will take place no later than December 15, 2024, or six (6) years after Attorney Brennan's representation of you ended.
If you would like to retain your file or any portion of it, please contact Bonnie Brennan via email at [email protected] or by calling 802-453-8400. If Attorney Brennan's office has not heard from you by November 22, 2024, your file will be securely destroyed.
Additionally, if you believe you have an original Last Will and Testament being retained by Attorney Brennan (or which was retained by Attorney Fallon), please get in touch with Attorney Brennan's office to make arrangements to have your Will returned to you for safekeeping.
