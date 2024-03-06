Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that Mountaha, LLC whose mailing address is 75 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT 05404, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as Bushey's Auto Repair in the Town of Essex Junction. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Essex Junction Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to The State of Vermont at (802) 461-6204 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: The State of Vermont.
find, follow, fan us: