Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that 453 Pine Enterprises whose mailing address is PO Box 790, Burlington, VT 05402, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 453 Pine Street in the City of Burlington. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of Burlington Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Graham Bradley at (802) 622-4129 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Graham Bradley.
