Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that 69 North Willard Street, LLC, 69 Hungerford Terrace, LLC and 72 North Willard Street, LLC, all at a mailing address of 218 Overlake Drive in Colchester VT 05446, are applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 20 and 25 Bacon Street in the City of South Burlington, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the City of South Burlington's Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Lynda Provencher at (802)249-5562 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Lynda Provencher.
