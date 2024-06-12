Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that Mid-Town Associates, Inc. c/o Nick & Morrissey Development whose mailing address is 29 Church Street, 3rd Floor, Burlington, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as the former Mid-Town Motel at 230 Main Street in the City of Burlington, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment, and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Burlington City Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier. Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Anastasia Bartsch at (802) 261-5170 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Anastasia Bartsch.
