Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that the City of Winooski whose mailing address is 27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as the O'Brien Community Center at 32 Malletts Bay Avenue in the City of Winooski, VT. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment, and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Winooski City Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.
Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Caitlyn Bain at (802) 461-6204 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Caitlyn Bain.
