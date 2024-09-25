Notice of Application to Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Please take notice that the Town of Westford whose mailing address is 1713 VT Route 128, Westford, VT 05494, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of
property known as 1705 VT Route 128 (Pigeon Property) in the Town of Westford. A copy of
the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Westford Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.
Comments concerning the application and/or the above referenced documents may be directed to Holly Delisle at 802-878-4587 or at [email protected]. Comments may also be submitted by mail to the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management Division, 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1, Montpelier, VT 05620; attention: Holly Delisle.
