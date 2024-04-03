Notice Of Dissolution Of Sardos Insurance Company 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to Title 11A, §14.07 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated, notice is hereby given that articles of dissolution for Sardos Insurance Company (the "Company") have been filed with the office of the Secretary of State for the State of Vermont.
Notice is hereby given that all unknown creditors of and claimants against the Company are required to present their claims within five (5) years of publication of this notice. The claim will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years of publication of this notice.
Notice is hereby given that all claimants with contingent claims, or claims contingent upon the occurrence or nonoccurrence of a future event, or which are otherwise conditional or unmatured, against the Company are required to present their respective claims in writing to the address below within 120 days of this notice. Any such claim will be barred unless such claim is delivered by such date.
Notice is further given that all claims must be in writing, provide a detailed description of the basis for the claim (including supporting documentation, if applicable), and be sent to the Company's agent:
SARDOS INSURANCE COMPANY
c/o Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC
199 Main Street, 6th Floor
P.O. Box 190
Burlington, VT 05402-0190
