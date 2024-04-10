Notice of Enactment of Amendments to Solid Waste Management Ordinance 

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD), acting by and through its Board of Commissioners pursuant to the District's Charter, 10 VSA Chapter 159 and 24 VSA Chapter 59, enacted amendments to the Solid Waste Management Ordinance (SWMO) on March 27, 2024.
Purpose of Solid Waste Management Ordinance
The SWMO is enacted for the purpose of promoting the health, safety, and general welfare of the District, its member municipalities and their inhabitants, and the general community; to regulate the management of solid waste within the District; to require separation of certain materials from solid waste destined for disposal; to facilitate the adequate provision of solid waste services such that the generators of solid waste pay costs that reflect the real costs to society of the management of solid waste; to establish fees for services provided by the District to manage solid waste; to regulate waste disposal practices that pose a concern to the public health and welfare and the environment; to fulfill the District's responsibilities under 24 VSA § 2202a; to implement and further the District's Solid Waste Implementation Plan and the State's Solid Waste Management Plan; and to provide for the efficient, economical, and environmentally sound management of solid waste.
List of Section Headings
The section headings of the SWMO are as follows:
Purpose and Title, Definitions, Regulation of Solid Waste, Licensing, Public Safety, Illegal Disposal, Open Fires and Incinerators, Solid Waste Management Fee, Payment of Fees Due the District, Recordkeeping and Inspections, Penalties, Enforcement and Remedies, Powers of the District General Manager, and Miscellaneous.
Amendments Summary
• Section 8.2 – Amount of Fee – amend the amount of the Solid Waste Management Fee from $27/ton to $30/ton.
Right to Petition for Special Vote
Under 24 VSA §1973, the qualified voters of the District have the right to petition for a vote on the question of disapproving the amendments to the SWMO. A petition for a vote must be signed by not less than 5% of the qualified voters of CSWD and presented to CSWD's Board of Commissioners within 44 days of the date of the adoption of the amendment (by May 10, 2024). Unless a petition is filed, the amendments will become effective July 1, 2024.
For More Information
To obtain more information, contact Josh Estey 802.872.8100 x241 or at [email protected], or at the link/address below.
A copy of the SWMO is available for inspection at CSWD, 19 Gregory Drive, Suite 204, South Burlington, VT 05403 and at https://cswd.net/forms-publications/
