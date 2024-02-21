Notice of Finding of No Signficant Impact And Notice of Intent To Request Release of Funds 

Published February 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
February 21, 2024
City of Burlington Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO)
149 Church Street, Room 32
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7144
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Burlington.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about March 8, 2024 the City of Burlington will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990 (HOME), as amended, to undertake an affordable housing project known as Cambrian Rise. The project is located at 100 Cambrian Way, Burlington, Vermont and will provide affordable housing in Building H as part of a larger housing development and will include parking, landscaping, sidewalks, and utility connections. Building H will include two distinct, but connected sections, one for 40 rental apartments and the other for 30 affordable owner-occupied condominiums. Required mitigation measures include: 1) A passive radon mitigation system will be installed in the buildings and post-construction radon tests for all buildings will be performed to ensure levels are below the EPA's threshold of 4.0 picocuries/liter. If levels exceed this threshold, a radon mitigation system will be activated and additional testing will take place to ensure compliance is achieved; and 2) all applicable, local, state and federal permits and approvals shall be obtained, all conditions shall be followed, and all permits shall be closed out upon completion. The estimated total cost of the project is approximately $42,500,000 including the following from the City of Burlington: approximately $1,500,000 in HOME funds. The project anticipates using approximately ten Project Based Section 8 vouchers through the Burlington Housing Authority. Other Federal funding sources may include various funds provided by and through the State of Vermont. A separate combined notice will be completed for such funds by the State of Vermont.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The City of Burlington has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at 149 Church Street, 3rd Floor, Burlington, Vermont and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the CEDO office, located on the third floor of 149 Church Street, Burlington, Vermont, via email to [email protected], or via phone at 802-865-7144. All comments received by 5:00 p.m. on March 7, 2024 will be considered by the City of Burlington prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The City of Burlington certifies to HUD that Miro Weinberger in his capacity as Mayor of Burlington consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Burlington to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Burlington's certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Burlington; (b) the city of Burlington has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Director Robert D. Shumeyko at 10 Causeway Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02222. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Miro Weinberger, Mayor of Burlington
