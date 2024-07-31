Notice of Hearing 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
You are hearby notified that a hearing has been scheduled for August 21 at 9:30 am in Horry county family court 1301 2nd Avenue Conway South Carolina 29526.
Docket number: 2023-DR26-1995.
Summons for divorce
(One year continuous separation)
Vivienne Morales, Plaintiff vs. Eric Morales Defendant.
To the Defendant above named you are nearby notified that you have been sued by the Plaintiff for divorce in the court indicated above.
You must respond in writing to the attached complaint for Divorce and serve a copy of your answer (30)days after this summons upon you, or (35) days if you were served by certified mail return receipt requested to the plaintiff address listed below
Vivienne Morales P.O.Box 51242 Myrtle Beach South Carolina.
If you do not answer the complaint within (30) days the court may grant a Divorce and grant the relief requested in the complaint.
