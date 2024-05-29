Notice of Hearing and Order for Publication 

Published May 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 24-PR-01827
Estate of: Mark Sadan
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
A Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint a Fiduciary was filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court and a hearing on the Petition will be held remotely by WEBEX at 10:00 AM on June 5, 2024. The Petition can be viewed prior to the hearing on the Public Portal located in the Courthouse at the above address. Interested Persons may contact the court at the above phone number to receive WEBEX hearing participation instructions.
If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in "7 Days, Vermont's Independent Voice."
Publication date: 5/29/2024
Electronically signed on 5/9/2024 12:07 PM pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
Frederick M. Glover Probate Judge
PE12 – Order or Hearing by Publication
24-PR-01827 Estate of: Mark Sadan
find, follow, fan us: