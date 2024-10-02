Notice of Hearing and Order for Publication Trust Estate of Stephen Chappelow 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
To All Interested Persons:
The following petition/motion, Motion to Terminate Trust, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: June 24, 2024.
A hearing on the petition/motion will be held at 9:00 AM on November 14, 2024 at the above-named court.
If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation in Chittenden County.
Publication: October 2, 2024
Electronically signed pursuant fo V.R.E.F 9(d)
Probate Judge, James R. Dean Mahoney
9/24/2024
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
PH12-Order for Hearing by Publication
177-9-12 Lepr Trust Estate of: Stephen Chappelow
