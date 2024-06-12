Notice of Hearing and Order for Publication Estate of: Mark Sadan 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
A Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint Fiduciary was filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court located at 12 The Green, Woodstock Vermont on March 18, 2024.
A hearing on the Petition will be held remotely only by WEBEX at: 1:30 PM on June 24, 2024.
The Petition can be viewed prior to the hearing on the Public Portal located at the Courthouse at the above address. Interested Persons may contact the court at 802-457-2121 to receive WEBEX participation instructions. lf no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. lf you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in "7 Days, Vermont's Independent Voice."
Publication date: 6/12/24
Electronically signed on 6/5/2024 10:23 AM pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
Frederick M. Glover
Probate Judge
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/ or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
