September 25, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection 

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing development in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program Final Rule.

Cambrian Rise Rental
Champlain Housing Trust
Cambrian Way Burlington, VT
10 Units

