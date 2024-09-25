Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing development in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program Final Rule.
Cambrian Rise Rental
Champlain Housing Trust
Cambrian Rise Rental
Cambrian Way Burlington, VT
10 Units
