January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice of Public Hearing 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Burlington Housing Authority is preparing its Annual Plan for the fiscal year July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025.

A public hearing to obtain comments regarding the proposed Annual Plan will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 on Zoom at 3:00 PM. Details will be available at www.burlingtonhousing.org

Written comments should be sent to:

Steven Murray, Executive Director

Burlington Housing Authority

65 Main Street, Suite 101

Burlington, Vermont 05401

Copies of the proposed plan will be available at BHA's 65 Main Street office on January 26, 2023. Supporting documents will also be available for review.

Equal Housing Opportunity

