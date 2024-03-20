Notice of Public Hearing 

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Underhill is considering making application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. An in-person and remote option public hearing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 at: 6:00 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill, VT to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $500,000 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: Build a road and establish the infrastructure to create a group of affordable homes; any remaining funds will be applied to the home construction.
Copies of the proposed application and link to the hearing website are available at www.underhillvt.gov Should you require a printed copy of the proposed application or any special accommodations, please contact Brad Holden at 802-899-4434 ext. 7 or [email protected] to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191.
Legislative Body for the Town of Underhill (Selectboard)
Copy submitted by: Brad Holden, Town Administrator.
find, follow, fan us: