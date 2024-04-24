Notice of Public Hearing 

Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Burlington Housing Authority has made some proposed changes to its Section 8 Administrative Plan effective October 1, 2024.
The Burlington Housing Authority has also made the proposed changes to the Section 8 Administrative Plan to fully comply with the new Housing Opportunity through Modernization Act (HOTMA). Those changes will not go into effect until sometime in 2025.
A public hearing to obtain comments regarding the proposed Administrative Plan revision will be held on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the Bobbin Mill Community Center. Details will be available at www.burlingtonhousing.org
Written comments should be sent to:
Steven Murray, Executive Director
Burlington Housing Authority
65 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
Electronic copies of the proposed plans will be available at BHA's 65 Main Street Administrative offices on April 22, 2024. Supporting documents will also be available for review.
Equal Housing Opportunity
