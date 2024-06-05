Notice of Public Hearing 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Bolton will hold a hybrid Public Hearing at the Town Offices, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway (US Route 2), Bolton, VT 05676 and via Zoom on June 3rd, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The purpose of the public hearing is to furnish information and obtain the views of citizens concerning the range of economic development and public facilities development activities that have been undertaken under the Vermont Community Development Program, Grant ID: 07110-IG-2018-Bolton-16.
Should you require reasonable special accommodation to participate in this public hearing, please contact the Town Administrator at 802-434-5075 at least 5 business days prior to the hearing.
Further information and Zoom meeting details can be found on the Town website: https://boltonvt.com/
