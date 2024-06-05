Notice of Public Hearing 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §§4441 (d) and §4444 (a)(b), the Town of Richmond Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm, in the Richmond Town Center meeting room at 203 Bridge Street as well as remotely via zoom to receive comment regarding proposed zoning amendments:
PURPOSE: To modify the Richmond Zoning Regulations (RZR) to include a revision to §2.3, Zoning District Map, newly proposed zoning districts denoted as the Village Residential Neighborhood North (§3.11), and Village Residential Neighborhood South (§3.12) as well the introduction of a new clarifying section to align with Act 47, §6.14 - Residential Density. Additional revisions are also proposed to the current §6.1 - Parking and Loading, §6.13 - Multi-Family Housing Development Standards, and §7, Definitions of the Richmond Zoning Regulations. The new zoning districts, §§3.11 and 3.12, Village Residential Neighborhood North and Village Residential Neighborhood South have a primary emphasis on moderate residential development to the north and south of the Winooski River that are within walkable proximity to the services and amenities of the center of Richmond Village. The changes proposed to §6.1, Parking and Loading are revised to align with Act 47 and §6.13, Multi-Family Housing Development Standards are revised to clarify requirements to standards of living and enhance the appearance and quality of neighborhoods. These revisions will affect any lot within Richmond that proposes to develop according to these sections.
GEOGRAPHIC AREA AFFECTED: Any parcel/s proposing development within the boundaries of the proposed new districts, all parcels required to abide by the Parking and Loading requirements and all parcels associated with multi-family development within the boundaries of the Town of Richmond.
SECTION HEADINGS: §3.11, Village Residential Neighborhood North, §3.12, Village Neighborhood South, §6.1, Parking and Loading, §6.13, Multi-family Development Standards, §6.14, Residential Density, and §7, Definitions.
The full text of the proposed Zoning Amendment are available for inspection at the Richmond Town Center Offices at 203 Bridge Street between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday through Thursday starting 05/3/2024. For more information, please contact the Richmond Planning/Zoning Office at 802-336-2289 or [email protected]
