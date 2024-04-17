Notice Of Public Meeting 

Published April 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Town of Underhill Development Review Board (DRB)
Appeal of a decision of the Zoning Administrator
Monday, May 6, 2024 @ 6:30 PM
At the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill, VT
The Underhill Development Review Board will hold a hearing based upon an appeal of a decision of the Zoning Administrator, per Section 10.5(A) of the Town of Underhill Unified Land Use & Development Regulations adopted March 1, 2011 and last amended March 3, 2020. The appeal is related to a decision of the Zoning Administrator regarding a firewood processing operation located at 633 Pleasant Valley Road. The subject property is located in the Mount Mansfield Scenic Preservation Zoning District. The hearing will commence at 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, on Monday, May 6, 2024. The hearing will also be accessible via the Go-To-Meeting platform.
Additional information, including information to access the public meeting on the Go-To-Meeting platform, may be obtained on the Town's website calendar under May 6, 2024 or by contacting the Clerk of the Development Review Board. The hearing is open to the public. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464(a)(1)(C) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing, prior to the meeting, and mailed to: Matt Chapek, Clerk of the DRB, P.O. Box 120 Underhill, VT 05489 or to: [email protected]
