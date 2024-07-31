Notice of Public Meeting 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Town of Underhill Development Review Board (DRB)
Subdivision Amendment Review Application
Monday, August 19, 2024 Hearing @ 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill, VT
The Underhill Development Review Board will hold a Subdivision Amendment Hearing per the Town of Underhill Unified Land Use & Development Regulations adopted March 1, 2011 and last amended March 3, 2020. The subject property is located at 37 Warner Creek Road, Lot 5A as approved in Docket No. DRB-19-10. Tim Redfield, the applicant and landowner, is proposing to expand the building envelope on the north end of the subject property, adjacent to the common boundary with Lot 4 (WC024), and reduce the width of the vegetative buffer. The hearing will commence at 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, on Monday, August 19, 2024. The hearing will also be accessible via the Go-To-Meeting platform.
Application submittals, including information to access the public meeting via the Go-To-Meeting platform or by telephone, may be obtained on the Town's website calendar under August 19, 2024 or by contacting the Zoning Administrator. The hearing is open to the public. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464(a)(1)(C) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing, prior to the meeting, and mailed to: Brad Holden, Interim Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 120 Underhill, VT 05489 or emailed to: [email protected]
