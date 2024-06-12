NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Town of Underhill Development Review Board (DRB) 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Preliminary Subdivision Review hearing for a 9-lot Planned Residential Development Monday, July 1, 2024
Site Visit at 422 VT Route 15, Underhill, VT @ 5:45 PM | Hearing @ 6:30PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill, VT
The Underhill Development Review Board will hold a Preliminary Subdivision Review hearing fora 9-lot Planned Residential Development subdivision per Section 7.5 & 9.4 of the Underhill Unified Land Use & Development Regulations adopted March 1, 2011 and last amended March 3, 2020. The subject property is located at 422 VT Route 15, Underhill and is owned by the United Church of Underhill, Inc. which is also the applicant. The property is in the Underhill Flats Village Center zoning district, and the proposed use is residential, with open land owned in common. A site visit will take place at 5:45 PM and the hearing will commence at 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, on Monday, July 1, 2024. The hearing will also be accessible via the Go-To-Meeting platform.
Application submittals, including information to access the public meeting via the Go-ToMeeting platform or by telephone, may be obtained on the Town's website calendar under July 1, 2024 or by contacting the Zoning Administrator. The hearing is open to the public. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464(a)(1)(C) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite tothe right to make any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may bemade in writing, prior to the meeting, and mailed to: Brad Holden, Interim Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 120 Underhill, VT 05489 or emailed to: [email protected]
