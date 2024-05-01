Notice of Public Meeting Town of Underhill Development Review Board (DRB) Combined Preliminary & Final Subdivision and Boundary Line Adjustment Review and Conditional Use Review 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Monday, May 20, 2024 Site Visit at 141 Pokerhill Road @ 5:45 PM | Hearing @ 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, Underhill, VT
The Underhill Development Review Board will hold a combined Preliminary and Final Two Lot Subdivision and Boundary Line Adjustment Review per Section 7.5 & 7.6 and consider a Class 3 wetland setback waiver as a Conditional Use per Section 5.4 of the Town of Underhill Unified Land Use & Development Regulations adopted March 1, 2011 and last amended March 3, 2020. The subject property is located at 141 Pokerhill Road on the west side of Pokerhill Road. The property is owned by Luc & Amy Dandurand, Eli Dandurand is the applicant. The proposal considers a minor Boundary Line Adjustment with 155 Pokerhill Road, property owned by Anthony & Dorothy Marek and to subdivide a +/-9.33-acre lot for a single-family residence (Lot 2) remaining land (Lot 1) is +/-48.2 acres, west of Pokerhill Road. The property is split by the Soil & Water Conservation Zoning District and the Rural Residential Zoning District. A site visit will take place at 5:45 PM and the hearing will commence at 6:30 PM at the Underhill Town Hall, 12 Pleasant Valley Road, on Monday, May 20, 2024. The hearing will also be accessible via the GoTo-Meeting platform.
Application submittals, including information to access the public meeting via the Go-ToMeeting platform or by telephone, may be obtained on the Town's website calendar under May 20, 2024 or by contacting the Zoning Administrator. The hearing is open to the public. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464(a)(1)(C) and 4471(a), participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to make any subsequent appeal. If you cannot attend the hearing, comments may be made in writing, prior to the meeting, and mailed to: Brad Holden, Interim Zoning Administrator, P.O. Box 120 Underhill, VT 05489 or emailed to: [email protected].
