Published April 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The CDI Development Fund, Inc., in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Institute, is seeking proposals for the purchase and placement of four new Energy Star homes on lots in the ANDCO Mobile Home Cooperative, located in the town of Highgate, VT. Two of the lots are cleared and ready for site work (includes leveling, grading, placing a new slab or expanding the existing slab, checking and upgrading utility hookups as needed), and two of the lots contain homes that are currently inhabited, requiring some additional steps (move-out, hazmat testing and removal, home demolition) prior to site work. Interested contractors / MH dealers should read through the full RFP, including the RFP Scope of Work and Submission Requirements. Proposals should include itemized costs for the known work (as shown in Attachment A), as well as estimated costs for any additional expenses not include in the RFP Scope of Work. This project is made possible by through federal funding of a set amount that cannot be increased. The winning contractor is required to provide price guarantees for their final and best offer, as well as a performance bond and payment bond, both in the amount of 100% of the contract price. The full RFP and attachments can be found here: https://cdi.coop/notice-of-request-for-proposals/.
find, follow, fan us: