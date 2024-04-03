Notice of Request for Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Services 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Cooperative Development Institute's Water Infrastructure Support Program is seeking Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineering firms on behalf of the Lakeview Cooperative Inc, in Shelburne, VT for the redevelopment of their wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Required professional services will include but are not limited to: engineering assessments, additional preliminary engineering services, design-and construction-relations services, preparation of bidding and contracting documents, participation in evaluating bids received, and construction administration to ensure compliance with plans and specifications. Procurement of said services will be in accordance with 40 U.S.C. § 1101- 1104. Qualified entities interested in being considered must submit: (1) letter of interest; (2) statement of qualifications and experience of firm and associates to be involved with the project; (3) references; (4) related prior experience; and (5) experience with federal funding sources. Submit the requested information to [email protected] no later than 5 pm Friday, May 3rd 2024 to be considered. Please visit https://cdi.coop/rfqshelburne/ to view the full Request for Qualifications.
