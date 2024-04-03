Notice of Sale 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Notice is given that the following lots shall be sold, to satisfy lien of owner, at public sale by sealed bid, on Friday Apr 26, 2024 at the Access Mini-Storage/ McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. complex on 167 Colchester Road, Route 2A Essex Jct., VT. Start time for the sale shall be 10:00 am.
Access Mini-Storage lots (name & unit #) offered for sale for non-payment:
Brock, Chloe #537
Cardinal, Eric #346
Dezotelle, Christopher #214
Guilmette, John #341
Hathaway, Dylen #013
Hayden, Clark #402
Loyer, David #311 & 529
Morgan, Melissa #328
Romprey, Stephen #448
Stevens, Farah #048
Sealed bids will be submitted for the entire contents of each self storage unit. All sales are final and must be paid for at the time of sale. All items must be removed from the unit within 3 days of purchase. A deposit will be collected on all units sold. This deposit will be refunded when all items are removed and the unit has been broom cleaned. The owners of Access Mini-Storage, Inc. and McLure Moving & Storage, Inc. reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
