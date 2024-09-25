Notice of Self Storage Intent to Dispose 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC 115 Heineberg Drive, Colchester, VT 05446.
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self- storage unit listed below will be disposed of at facilities discretion. Name of Occupant Everett Engles, Storage Unit #156. Said disposal will take place on 10/9/24 at Malletts Bay Self Storage, LLC, (MBSS, LLC)115 Heineberg Dr., Colchester, VT 05446.
find, follow, fan us: