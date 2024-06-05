 Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 05, 2024 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale 

Published June 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Jericho Mini Storage 25 North Main Street, Jericho, VT 05465

The contents of the following self storage units will be sold at public auction, by sealed bid, on June 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM. George Macy #94 John Brown #253 Sean Palker #206 Geoff Conway #33 Pete Carini #146,219,239. Units will be opened for viewing for auction, sale by sealed bid to the highest bidder, cash only. Contents of entire storage unit will be sold as one lot.

